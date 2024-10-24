Walker Kessler News: Excellent two-way display Wednesday

Kessler had 16 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kessler was extremely efficient Wednesday and delivered a strong effort on both ends of the court, though his 14 boards and five blocks certainly stood out. He looked dominant regardless of whether he was matched against Zach Edey or Jay Huff. Kessler should be a regular double-double threat as long as he remains the starting center for the Jazz. All signs point to that being the case.