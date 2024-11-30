Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Kessler posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, five blocks and three steals over 30 minutes during Saturday's 106-94 loss to Dallas.

The Jazz came up short against the Mavericks, but there's no question Kessler delivered one of his best fantasy performances of the campaign. This was his third double-double in four games since returning from a six-game absence due to a hip injury. Furthermore, Kessler now has seven double-doubles in 13 games while recording multiple blocks in all but two of those 13 appearances.

