Walker Kessler News: Game-winning dunk Friday

Kessler supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over Minnesota.

Kessler wasn't able to record a second-straight double-double Friday, but his final field goal was the go-ahead dunk that ended up being the winning basket for the Jazz. Most of Kessler's fantasy value comes in rebounding and blocks, but the 2022 first-round pick has had solid scoring games despite a low amount of field-goal attempts, as evidenced by his 25-point performance against the Kings on Wednesday when he converted on all 10 of his field-goal attempts. Over his last 10 outings, Kessler has averaged 12.2 points on 71.6 percent shooting, 14.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.