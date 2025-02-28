Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler News: Game-winning dunk Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Kessler supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 117-116 victory over Minnesota.

Kessler wasn't able to record a second-straight double-double Friday, but his final field goal was the go-ahead dunk that ended up being the winning basket for the Jazz. Most of Kessler's fantasy value comes in rebounding and blocks, but the 2022 first-round pick has had solid scoring games despite a low amount of field-goal attempts, as evidenced by his 25-point performance against the Kings on Wednesday when he converted on all 10 of his field-goal attempts. Over his last 10 outings, Kessler has averaged 12.2 points on 71.6 percent shooting, 14.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
