Walker Kessler News: Good to go Wednesday

Kessler (conditioning) will be available for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Kessler will be welcomed back to the frontcourt after a two-game absence. The Jazz have been extremely cautious with their key role players, so more maintenance days could be in Kessler's future. He appeared in only 11 of Utah's 17 March contests, averaging 9.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game.