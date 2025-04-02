Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 10:43am

Kessler (conditioning) will be available for Wednesday's game against Houston.

Kessler will be welcomed back to the frontcourt after a two-game absence. The Jazz have been extremely cautious with their key role players, so more maintenance days could be in Kessler's future. He appeared in only 11 of Utah's 17 March contests, averaging 9.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 28.4 minutes per game.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now