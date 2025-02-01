Walker Kessler News: Grabs 15 boards against Orlando

Kessler provided eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Magic.

Kessler led both teams in rebounding Saturday, grabbing 15 boards for the eighth time this season (and fifth time since and including Jan. 1). Kessler has failed to score in double digits over his last two games. Still, the third-year center continues to provide plenty of value on the boards and defense. Since and including Jan. 1, he's averaged 12.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 29.8 minutes per game.