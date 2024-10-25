Walker Kessler News: Grabs nine boards vs. Golden State

Kessler totaled two points (1-1 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 127-86 loss to the Warriors.

Kessler was the Jazz's leading rebounder Friday, though that was about all he did in a blowout loss. Kessler had just one shot attempt and won't likely see many field-goal tries while playing alongside Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Keyonte George. However, Kessler will provide plenty of value on the defensive end of the floor, highlighted by his 2.4 blocks per across just 23.3 minutes per game over 64 regular-season outings (22 starts) during the 2023-24 campaign.