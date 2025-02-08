Walker Kessler News: Hauls in career-high 22 rebounds

Kessler provided 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-1 FT), 22 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 135-127 overtime loss to the Suns.

Kessler pulled down a career-high 22 rebounds, continuing his recent domination on the glass. Over the past four games, he is averaging 12.8 points, 17.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 35.1 minutes per game. Although the threat of missed games remains front and center, Kessler should continue to play heavy minutes for a Utah team that has shown promise of late, delivering four straight competitive performances.