Walker Kessler News: Posts another double-double

Kessler totaled 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Hawks.

Kessler had another solid two-way display Tuesday, recording a third straight double-double and reaching that feat for the fifth time over his last six contests. The big man remains one of the best two-way centers in the NBA, and he's averaging 12.3 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game over that six-game stretch.