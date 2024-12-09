Walker Kessler News: Pulls down 14 rebounds

Kessler posted eight points (4-5 FG), 14 rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 loss to the Kings.

Kessler couldn't complete a double-double since he didn't have a lot of touches on offense, but he made the most of his opportunity while making all but one of his field goals. Kessler also grabbed double-digit rebounds for the sixth game in a row. He's averaging 14.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in that span.