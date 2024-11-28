Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Records double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Kessler ended with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Kessler's result was impressive considering the opponent. Contending with Nikola Jokic for boards is no easy feat, but Kessler actually recorded more rebounds than the All-Star in the loss. Since his return to action after a six-game absence, Kessler has recorded two double-doubles over three games.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now