Walker Kessler News: Records double-double in defeat

Kessler ended with 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Kessler's result was impressive considering the opponent. Contending with Nikola Jokic for boards is no easy feat, but Kessler actually recorded more rebounds than the All-Star in the loss. Since his return to action after a six-game absence, Kessler has recorded two double-doubles over three games.