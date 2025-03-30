Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Remaining out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kessler has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets due to return to competition reconditioning.

Kessler will miss his second consecutive contest while the club works him back to playing form after missing Friday's loss to Denver due to an illness. The big man's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Rockets. Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time due to Kessler being sidelined.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
