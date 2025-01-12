Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Kessler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets due to rest.

Kessler will take a seat for the second night of a back-to-back set after posting 16 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's loss to Phoenix. He should return to action against the Hornets on Wednesday, while Kyle Filipowski (ankle), Drew Eubanks and Micah Potter are all candidates for increased roles Sunday.

