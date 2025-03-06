Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler News: Set to play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kessler (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Raptors.

Kessler will return to action Friday after sitting out Utah's previous contest for rest purposes. The 23-year-old center should reclaim his starting spot from Kyle Filipowski. Kessler is averaging 13.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 32.8 minutes across his last 10 outings.

