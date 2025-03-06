Walker Kessler News: Set to play against Toronto
Kessler (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Raptors.
Kessler will return to action Friday after sitting out Utah's previous contest for rest purposes. The 23-year-old center should reclaim his starting spot from Kyle Filipowski. Kessler is averaging 13.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists in 32.8 minutes across his last 10 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now