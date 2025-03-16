Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Starting Sunday vs. Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Kessler is in the Jazz's starting five against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Despite not being on the injury report, Kessler was a healthy scratch for Friday's loss to the Raptors, but he'll reenter the starting five in place of Kyle Filipowski. Kessler has averaged 12.9 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
