Walker Kessler News: Starting Sunday vs. Minnesota

Kessler is in the Jazz's starting five against the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Despite not being on the injury report, Kessler was a healthy scratch for Friday's loss to the Raptors, but he'll reenter the starting five in place of Kyle Filipowski. Kessler has averaged 12.9 points, 14.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game since the beginning of February.