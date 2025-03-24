Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Strong in paint in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Kessler supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Kessler put together a strong outing in the paint Sunday, tallying a team-high trio of blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark in a balanced performance. Kessler has tallied at least 10 rebounds with three or more blocks on 19 occasions this season, doing so in two of his last four outings.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
