Walker Kessler News: Strong in paint in defeat
Kessler supplied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 120-91 loss to the Cavaliers.
Kessler put together a strong outing in the paint Sunday, tallying a team-high trio of blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark in a balanced performance. Kessler has tallied at least 10 rebounds with three or more blocks on 19 occasions this season, doing so in two of his last four outings.
