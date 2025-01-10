Walker Kessler News: Strong two-way effort
Kessler racked up nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and two blocks over 30 minutes during Thursday's 97-92 loss to the Heat.
Kessler finished just one point away from recording what would've been his fourth consecutive double-double. Despite not being a go-to option on offense, Kessler remains a reliable two-way option for the Jazz, particularly due to his efficiency as a scoring weapon. Over his last 10 games, Kessler averaged 10.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game while shooting 70.5 percent from the floor.
