Walker Kessler News: Strong two-way output Monday

Kessler finished with 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Monday's 110-102 loss to the Mavericks.

Kessler was limited to just two points in the blowout loss to the Warriors on Oct. 25, but other than that, the big man has been excellent to start the season with two double-doubles in three starts. He remains an impactful player on defense as well, racking up eight blocks and three steals in those three contests.