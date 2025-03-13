Walker Kessler News: Swats six shots in loss

Kessler ended Wednesday's 122-115 loss to Memphis with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, six blocks and two steals across 29 minutes.

Kessler has been one of the NBA's premier rim protectors this season, as his 2.5 blocks per contest only rank behind Chet Holmgren's 2.7 and Victor Wembanyama's 3.8. Kessler's 12.5 rebounds per game also ranks fifth in the entire league. The 23-year-old big man continues to display impressive efficiency, as he is shooting 72.5 percent from the field in 2024-25.