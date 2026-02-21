Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Clayton (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Clayton has missed the Grizzlies' last three games due to a right calf contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has a chance to return for Saturday's road contest. He has averaged 18.3 minutes per game off the bench this season, but even if he's available to play Saturday, he could operate in a reduced role due to the returns of Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
53 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
53 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
91 days ago