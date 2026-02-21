Walter Clayton Injury: Could return Saturday

Clayton (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Clayton has missed the Grizzlies' last three games due to a right calf contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has a chance to return for Saturday's road contest. He has averaged 18.3 minutes per game off the bench this season, but even if he's available to play Saturday, he could operate in a reduced role due to the returns of Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen.