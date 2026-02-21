Walter Clayton Injury: Could return Saturday
Clayton (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Clayton has missed the Grizzlies' last three games due to a right calf contusion, but the rookie first-rounder has a chance to return for Saturday's road contest. He has averaged 18.3 minutes per game off the bench this season, but even if he's available to play Saturday, he could operate in a reduced role due to the returns of Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 417 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3053 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3053 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)91 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More