Walter Clayton Injury: Iffy for Saturday
Clayton is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls due to left ankle soreness.
Clayton is at risk of missing the tail end of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set due to an ankle issue. If he's cleared to play, though, Clayton would likely see plenty of run, as Ty Jerome (ankle) is out, Cam Spencer (back) is doubtful and Jahmai Mashack (ankle) is questionable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1612 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 1612 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1315 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1216 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 919 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More