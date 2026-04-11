Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Iffy to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Clayton (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Clayton is in jeopardy of missing a second straight game due to a left hip issue. If the rookie first-rounder is unable to suit up in Memphis' regular-season finale, Lucas Williamson, Javon Small (thigh) and Rayan Rupert would be candidates for increased playing time.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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