Walter Clayton Injury: Listed as questionable
Clayton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Clayton is battling a sprained right ankle during the second part of Memphis' back-to-back set after posting 13 points, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's loss in Brooklyn. The likes of Jahmai Mashack, Cam Spencer and Javon Small could all see an uptick in ball-handling duties if Clayton is unable to play Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This WeekYesterday
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 46 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More