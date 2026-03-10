Walter Clayton Injury: Listed as questionable

Clayton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Clayton is battling a sprained right ankle during the second part of Memphis' back-to-back set after posting 13 points, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's loss in Brooklyn. The likes of Jahmai Mashack, Cam Spencer and Javon Small could all see an uptick in ball-handling duties if Clayton is unable to play Tuesday.