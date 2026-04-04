Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Clayton (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

Clayton remains day-to-day after sitting out Friday's game against the Raptors. He's been cold lately, shooting 35.3 percent from the field over his last six games with 10.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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