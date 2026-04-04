Walter Clayton Injury: Listed as questionable
Clayton (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Clayton remains day-to-day after sitting out Friday's game against the Raptors. He's been cold lately, shooting 35.3 percent from the field over his last six games with 10.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More