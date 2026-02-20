Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Clayton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

The rookie first-rounder will miss a third consecutive game while nursing a right calf contusion, and his next chance to play is in the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set against the Heat on Saturday. The Grizzlies are dealing with multiple injuries, so Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack should see significant roles Friday due to the absences of Clayton, Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cedric Coward (knee).

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
52 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
52 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
90 days ago