Walter Clayton Injury: Not playing Friday
Clayton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.
The rookie first-rounder will miss a third consecutive game while nursing a right calf contusion, and his next chance to play is in the second leg of the Grizzlies' back-to-back set against the Heat on Saturday. The Grizzlies are dealing with multiple injuries, so Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack should see significant roles Friday due to the absences of Clayton, Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cedric Coward (knee).
