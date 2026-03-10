Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Not playing Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Clayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Clayton is dealing with a right ankle sprain that he likely picked up during Monday's loss to the Nets, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 13 points, four assists, one steal and one three-pointer. In his absence, more minutes will be available for Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack. Clayton's next chance to play is Thursday against Dallas.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
