Walter Clayton Injury: Out for Thursday
Clayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.
Clayton was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game, so it's not surprising to see him hit the sidelines for the first game of this back-to-back set. Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cam Spencer (back) will join Clayton on the inactive list for Thursday's game, so Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack should get all the run they can handle. For now, Clayton should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More