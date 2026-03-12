Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Clayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Clayton was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game, so it's not surprising to see him hit the sidelines for the first game of this back-to-back set. Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cam Spencer (back) will join Clayton on the inactive list for Thursday's game, so Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack should get all the run they can handle. For now, Clayton should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Detroit.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton
