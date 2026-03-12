Walter Clayton Injury: Out for Thursday

Clayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Clayton was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game, so it's not surprising to see him hit the sidelines for the first game of this back-to-back set. Cedric Coward (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen (toe) and Cam Spencer (back) will join Clayton on the inactive list for Thursday's game, so Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack should get all the run they can handle. For now, Clayton should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Detroit.