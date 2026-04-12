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Walter Clayton Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Clayton (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

Clayton will miss a second straight contest to close the regular season due to a left hip injury. His rookie campaign comes to a close with a solid stretch of games, as he averaged 13.2 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest over his last five appearances, scoring in double figures in each of those games.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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