Walter Clayton Injury: Questionable for Monday
Clayton (ankle) is questionable to play Monday in Chicago.
Clayton has missed the past three games, but there's a chance he could get back out there Monday. If Clayton is cleared to return, he could see quality minutes with Ty Jerome (shoulder) not expected to play.
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