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Walter Clayton Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Clayton (ankle) is questionable to play Monday in Chicago.

Clayton has missed the past three games, but there's a chance he could get back out there Monday. If Clayton is cleared to return, he could see quality minutes with Ty Jerome (shoulder) not expected to play.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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