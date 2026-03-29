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Walter Clayton Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Clayton is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns due to left ankle soreness.

Clayton has been dealing with a sore left ankle of late, but he has been able to suit up for the last eight games. Nonetheless, Clayton is considered questionable for Monday. If he is unable to go, Cam Spencer and Adama Bal are likely to see expanded roles.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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