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Walter Clayton Injury: Questionable versus Grizzlies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Clayton (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Utah.

Clayton got the start in Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver. However, he's in danger of missing this contest because of left-hip soreness. With a lengthy injury report for the Grizzlies heading into Friday night, Jahmai Mashack and Adama Bal may be getting all the minutes they can handle if Clayton and Javon Small (thigh) are both ruled out.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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