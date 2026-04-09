Walter Clayton Injury: Questionable versus Grizzlies
Clayton (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game in Utah.
Clayton got the start in Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver. However, he's in danger of missing this contest because of left-hip soreness. With a lengthy injury report for the Grizzlies heading into Friday night, Jahmai Mashack and Adama Bal may be getting all the minutes they can handle if Clayton and Javon Small (thigh) are both ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3010 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 3010 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More