Walter Clayton Injury: Ruled out Friday
Clayton (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Clayton was a late addition to the injury report Friday and won't suit up due to left hip soreness. His next chance to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee. With the rookie first-rounder sidelined, Adama Bal, Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack are candidates to see increased playing time.
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