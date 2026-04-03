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Walter Clayton Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Clayton (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Clayton was a late addition to the injury report Friday and won't suit up due to left hip soreness. His next chance to play will come Sunday in Milwaukee. With the rookie first-rounder sidelined, Adama Bal, Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack are candidates to see increased playing time.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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