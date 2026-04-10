Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Clayton (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz.

Clayton will miss Friday's contest due to left hip soreness, and his next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's regular-season finale in Houston. With the rookie first-rounder out, Jahmai Mashack, Adama Bal and Lucas Williamson will likely see a bump in minutes.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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