Clayton, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was one of the centerpieces of this trade. With the Grizzlies going all-in on their rebuild, Clayton has an exciting opportunity ahead of him to carve out a major role in Memphis, especially if the team ends up moving Ja Morant (elbow) as well. In 45 appearances with the Jazz, Clayton averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest. The rookie is questionable to make his debut Wednesday against the Kings.