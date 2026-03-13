Walter Clayton Injury: Unlikely to play Friday
Clayton (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Clayton is expected to miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. In Clayton's presumed absence, Cam Spencer and Javon Small should see solid minutes off the bench behind Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 94 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Guide: Top Streaming Plays & Teams This Week4 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push7 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More