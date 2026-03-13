Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 10:34am

Clayton (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Clayton is expected to miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. In Clayton's presumed absence, Cam Spencer and Javon Small should see solid minutes off the bench behind Ty Jerome and Cedric Coward on Friday.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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