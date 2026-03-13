Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Clayton (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Detroit.

This will be the third straight game on the inactive list for Clayton, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Chicago. Cam Spencer should see quality minutes Friday night with Memphis' backcourt extremely banged up.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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