Walter Clayton Injury: Won't play Friday
Clayton (ankle) is out for Friday's game in Detroit.
This will be the third straight game on the inactive list for Clayton, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Monday's game in Chicago. Cam Spencer should see quality minutes Friday night with Memphis' backcourt extremely banged up.
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