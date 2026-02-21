Walter Clayton News: Available Saturday
Clayton (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Miami.
Clayton will shed his questionable tag and return to action following a three-game absence due to a right calf contusion. In two outings since being traded from Utah to Memphis, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.
