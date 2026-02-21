Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Clayton (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Miami.

Clayton will shed his questionable tag and return to action following a three-game absence due to a right calf contusion. In two outings since being traded from Utah to Memphis, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
