Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Back in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Clayton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

Clayton drew a spot start Sunday and fared well by dishing out 14 assists, but he'll return to the bench Tuesday with Ty Jerome cleared to play. Clayton has scored in double figures in just two of his last 14 appearances as a reserve.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
63 days ago