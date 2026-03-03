Walter Clayton News: Back in bench role
Clayton will come off the bench Tuesday against the Timberwolves.
Clayton drew a spot start Sunday and fared well by dishing out 14 assists, but he'll return to the bench Tuesday with Ty Jerome cleared to play. Clayton has scored in double figures in just two of his last 14 appearances as a reserve.
