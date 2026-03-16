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Walter Clayton News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 4:24pm

Clayton (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Clayton will shed a questionable tag due to a right ankle sprain and suit up after being inactive for the previous three games. In his past five appearances, the rookie is averaging 8.6 points, 8.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 rebounds in 26.4 minutes per contest. With Ty Jerome (shoulder) ruled out, Clayton should see a solid amount of playing time in Monday's contest.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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