Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 5:39pm

Clayton (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Phoenix.

Clayton has made routine appearances on the injury report of late, although he will suit up for his ninth consecutive contest. With a plethora of players ruled out for Memphis, Clayton might draw his first start since March 21. However, he should still get plenty of action even if he doesn't enter the starting lineup.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 13
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago