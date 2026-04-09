Walter Clayton News: Goes for 15 points in blowout loss
Clayton had 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 loss to Denver.
Clayton moved to the starting lineup Wednesday after coming off the bench in the loss to the Cavaliers on Monday, but regardless of his role, he continues to produce and show he belongs at this level. He's scored in double digits in eight of his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's averaging 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range.
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