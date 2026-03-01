Walter Clayton News: Hands out season-high 14 dimes
Clayton notched seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.
Making his second career start, Clayton set a season high in both dimes and swipes. The Grizzlies are likely to continue shuffling their starting lineup around until Ja Morant (elbow) is cleared to return, and Clayton is beginning to flash his potential as a playmaker. Across his first seven outings for Memphis, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 236 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 218 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 425 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3061 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More