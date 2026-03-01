Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Hands out season-high 14 dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Clayton notched seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, 14 assists, one block and four steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 win over the Pacers.

Making his second career start, Clayton set a season high in both dimes and swipes. The Grizzlies are likely to continue shuffling their starting lineup around until Ja Morant (elbow) is cleared to return, and Clayton is beginning to flash his potential as a playmaker. Across his first seven outings for Memphis, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.6 minutes per game.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
