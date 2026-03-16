Walter Clayton News: Logs 26 minutes in return
Clayton registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one block over 26 minutes during Monday's 132-107 loss to the Bulls.
Clayton returned from a three-game absence as a result of an ankle injury, slotting straight into the starting lineup. While it wasn't the most productive night, Clayton did manage to hand out at least six assists for the fifth straight game. Memphis' guard rotation continues to be highly unpredictable, making fantasy value almost impossible to project. With that said, when healthy, it does appear as though Clayton will feature on most nights, having logged at least 24 minutes in six of his past seven appearances.
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