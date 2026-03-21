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Walter Clayton News: Moving into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Clayton is starting Saturday's game against the Hornets, per Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

Clayton will rejoin the starting lineup for the second leg of Memphis' back-to-back set, likely replacing Ty Jerome in the backcourt. The rookie has been an elite playmaker when given the opportunity to lead the offense, having racked up seven and 14 assists in his last two starts. Even when coming off the bench recently, Clayton has remained productive, averaging 9.4 points and 6.4 assists over his last five reserve appearances. He should see a significant workload tonight against a Charlotte defense that has struggled to contain opposing point guards.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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