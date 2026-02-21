Walter Clayton News: Moving to starting role
Clayton is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Clayton is returning from a three-game absence following a right calf contusion, and he'll move to the starting lineup right away. He's averaging 9.5 points, 5.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.0 minutes per game in his two outings with Memphis since being traded from the Jazz before the deadline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1110 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 417 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3053 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 3053 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)91 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More