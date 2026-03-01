Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Moving to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 1:44pm

Clayton is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pacers, per Tony East of Forbes.com.

Clayton will slide into the starting five for Sunday's matchup, replacing fellow rookie Javon Small, who had started the Grizzlies' last two contests. This move comes as head coach Tuomas Iisalo continues to shuffle his backcourt with Ty Jerome (thigh) officially ruled out and several other rotation pieces sidelined.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
