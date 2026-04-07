Walter Clayton News: Nabs first career double-double
Clayton registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and 11 assists across 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 142-126 loss to Cleveland.
The rookie guard recorded his first career double-double as he continues to handle a significant role in the Grizzlies' backcourt rotation. Clayton has played more than 20 minutes in his last 10 games (two starts), averaging 10.6 points, 5.0 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.0 combined steals and blocks over 25.4 minutes a contest.
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