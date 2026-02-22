Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Nine points, six dimes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Clayton (calf) provided nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six assists and four rebounds across 25 minutes in Saturday's 136-120 loss to the Heat.

Back in action after missing the Grizzlies' previous three games due to a right calf contusion, Clayton stepped into the starting five in place of GG Jackson, who headed to the bench after a six-game run on the top unit. Clayton won't be guaranteed to stick in the starting five moving forward, and he could be headed to the bench as soon as Monday against the Kings, if one of Cedric Coward (knee) or Santi Aldama (knee) is able to return. Since being acquired from the Jazz at the trade deadline, Clayton has appeared in three games for Memphis and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.0 minutes per contest.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
