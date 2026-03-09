Walter Clayton headshot

Walter Clayton News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Updating a previous report, Clayton will not start Monday's game against the Nets.

The Grizzlies have only eight players available Monday, though Clayton will remain in a bench role. However, the rookie first-rounder should still see significant playing time. Over four March appearances (one start), he has averaged 7.5 points, 9.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.8 minutes per contest.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Pickups for Playoff Push
Author Image
Adam King
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, February 23
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
16 days ago