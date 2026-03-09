Walter Clayton News: Not starting Monday
Updating a previous report, Clayton will not start Monday's game against the Nets.
The Grizzlies have only eight players available Monday, though Clayton will remain in a bench role. However, the rookie first-rounder should still see significant playing time. Over four March appearances (one start), he has averaged 7.5 points, 9.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 25.8 minutes per contest.
