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Walter Clayton News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Clayton won't start Monday's game against the Hawks.

With Ty Jerome (calf) back in the lineup, Clayton will slide to the second unit. Over six appearances off the bench this month, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 7.3 points and 5.5 assists across 24.0 minutes per game.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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