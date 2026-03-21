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Walter Clayton News: Scores 11 points in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Clayton ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to Charlotte.

Clayton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his last two outings. Even though he didn't turn heads with his play as he's done in past outings, Clayton continues to find ways to remain productive in his rookie year. The former Florida standout has scored in double digits in four of his last seven appearances regardless of whether he's starting or not.

Walter Clayton
Memphis Grizzlies
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