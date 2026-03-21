Walter Clayton News: Scores 11 points in spot start
Clayton ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-101 loss to Charlotte.
Clayton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his last two outings. Even though he didn't turn heads with his play as he's done in past outings, Clayton continues to find ways to remain productive in his rookie year. The former Florida standout has scored in double digits in four of his last seven appearances regardless of whether he's starting or not.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 138 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 129 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Walter Clayton See More